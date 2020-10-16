IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

IGIFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised IGM Financial from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on IGM Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IGM Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF remained flat at $$24.10 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

