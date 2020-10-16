IMI PLC/S’s (IMIAY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised IMI PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised IMI PLC/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get IMI PLC/S alerts:

IMIAY remained flat at $$28.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.41. IMI PLC/S has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $30.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.866 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from IMI PLC/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36. IMI PLC/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

About IMI PLC/S

IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.