Immotion Group Plc (IMMO.L) (LON:IMMO) Shares Gap Down to $2.43

Immotion Group Plc (IMMO.L) (LON:IMMO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.43, but opened at $2.33. Immotion Group Plc (IMMO.L) shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 110,828 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10.

Immotion Group Plc (IMMO.L) Company Profile (LON:IMMO)

Immotion Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) content, experiences, equipment, and software design in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers VR motion platforms in leisure destinations and rental spaces in retail and family entertainment destinations. Immotion Group Plc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom.

