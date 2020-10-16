ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of ING opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.96. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. Analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ING. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ING Groep by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,481,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,328,000 after buying an additional 1,287,887 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,625,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 7,692.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,117,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,804 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ING Groep by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,501,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 974,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,224,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,349,000 after purchasing an additional 831,454 shares in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

