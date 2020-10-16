InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of InMode from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InMode from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.10. InMode has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $58.76.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. InMode had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 803.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 37,609 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

