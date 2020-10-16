InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target Raised to $47.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s previous close.

INMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of InMode from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InMode from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. InMode has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $58.76. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.10.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. InMode had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 million. InMode’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InMode will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in InMode in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 24.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 472.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 35.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

