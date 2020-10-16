Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Given New $26.50 Price Target at CIBC

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $23.00 to $26.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

INGXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Shares of INGXF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.47. 1,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,438. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $108.58 million for the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

