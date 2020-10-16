Insider Buying: easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Acquires £150.90 in Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Andrew Findlay bought 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £150.90 ($197.15).

Andrew Findlay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Andrew Findlay purchased 25 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 595 ($7.77) per share, with a total value of £148.75 ($194.34).

On Monday, August 10th, Andrew Findlay purchased 25 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 594 ($7.76) per share, with a total value of £148.50 ($194.02).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 480.50 ($6.28) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 554.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 612.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 541 ($7.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on easyJet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 808.06 ($10.56).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

