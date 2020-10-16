Insider Buying: Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Director Acquires 350 Shares of Stock

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$95.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,739 shares in the company, valued at C$4,368,074.50.

Shares of TSE EVT traded down C$0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching C$95.50. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734. Economic Investment Trust Limited has a 52-week low of C$81.99 and a 52-week high of C$117.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$97.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$96.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.28 million and a P/E ratio of -40.81.

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$86.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

