Insider Buying: Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Major Shareholder Purchases $355,000.00 in Stock

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 100,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,169,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,802,605.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

EYEN stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Eyenovia Inc has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $75.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Eyenovia Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Eyenovia from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

