Insider Selling: CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells $577,668.78 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $577,668.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 872,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,402,788.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 14th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $257,168.52.

On Thursday, October 8th, Langley Steinert sold 38,979 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $882,484.56.

On Monday, October 5th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $269,774.82.

On Friday, October 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $264,252.06.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $564,675.78.

On Friday, September 25th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $574,550.46.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $279,259.56.

On Monday, September 21st, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $272,055.96.

On Friday, September 18th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $283,941.90.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Langley Steinert sold 12,468 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $306,214.08.

Shares of CARG opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.04. CarGurus Inc has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.86.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 341.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in CarGurus by 2,750.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 14.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

