Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $2,710,000.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director David S. Kabakoff sold 50,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $2,710,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $50.79 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $999.65 million, a P/E ratio of 461.77 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.02.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 11.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 82.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.