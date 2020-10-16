Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells $297,623.04 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $297,623.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,650,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,762,174.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 14th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,267 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $112,940.38.

On Friday, October 9th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,872 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $167,899.68.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,594 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $142,376.08.

On Monday, October 5th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 689 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $61,383.01.

On Thursday, September 17th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 2,194 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $186,950.74.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 12,607 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $1,077,394.22.

On Thursday, September 10th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 8,740 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $749,018.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,666 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $141,743.28.

On Friday, September 4th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 117 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $9,945.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,563 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $132,980.04.

Shares of CRVL opened at $90.20 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $96.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.80.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

