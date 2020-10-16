Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CFO Sells $2,778,301.50 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $2,778,301.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,725.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $85.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 73.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $87.79.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.77.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.