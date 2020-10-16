Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $1,165,200.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,686,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,184,653.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Gesing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $878,400.00.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $61.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.85 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. eXp World Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $61.70.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $353.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.30 million. eXp World had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 13.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,639,000 after acquiring an additional 317,346 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World during the second quarter worth $1,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 51.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 50,915 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World during the second quarter worth $860,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in eXp World by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 43,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

