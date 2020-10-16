Insider Selling: Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) EVP Sells $2,748,330.00 in Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) EVP Karen Park Gallivan sold 42,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $2,748,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $4,384,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $65.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $65.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Graco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 530,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Graco by 96.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Graco by 18.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

