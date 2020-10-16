Insider Selling: LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) Major Shareholder Sells $328,000.00 in Stock

LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 2,275 shares of LRAD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $14,560.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of LRAD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $459,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100 shares of LRAD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 32,408 shares of LRAD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $155,882.48.

LRAD stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.35 million, a P/E ratio of 91.87 and a beta of 0.48. LRAD Corporation has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66.

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). LRAD had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LRAD Corporation will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on shares of LRAD in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of LRAD in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LRAD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

About LRAD

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

