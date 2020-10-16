Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $1,411,353.90 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,411,353.90.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $1,375,980.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $780,289.44.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total value of $654,480.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $1,266,920.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 8,587 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $588,724.72.

On Friday, September 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $747,924.66.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $609,210.00.

On Friday, September 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $645,307.32.

On Friday, September 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $683,416.02.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 18,247 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $1,153,575.34.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of -53.99 and a beta of 0.45. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $95.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day moving average of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.30 and a quick ratio of 17.30.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The business had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Moderna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

