Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Major Shareholder Sells $185,907,672.00 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 2,582,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $185,907,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $77.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.44. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.82 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NCNO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of nCino from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of nCino from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.