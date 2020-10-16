Insider Selling: Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Major Shareholder Sells $4,454,040.69 in Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 155,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $4,454,040.69. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Wednesday, October 7th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 109,861 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $3,095,882.98.

On Friday, October 2nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 105,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $3,022,950.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 82,388 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $2,347,234.12.

On Thursday, September 24th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 150,600 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $4,099,332.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 113,498 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $2,916,898.60.

On Friday, September 18th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 168,514 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $4,524,600.90.

On Monday, September 14th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 10,287 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $276,720.30.

On Thursday, September 10th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 66,145 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $1,810,388.65.

On Friday, September 4th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 57,979 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $1,550,938.25.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 48,151 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $1,392,045.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $28.35 on Friday. Progyny Inc has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.42. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of -24.65.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.86 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Progyny by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 52,011 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 514.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 19,464 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 242.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.