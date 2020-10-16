Insider Selling: Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Sells $211,037.44 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 16,696 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $211,037.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $12.33 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.98 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 411.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.