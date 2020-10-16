Insider Selling: YouGov plc (YOU.L) (LON:YOU) Insider Sells £231,250 in Stock

YouGov plc (YOU.L) (LON:YOU) insider Sundip Chahal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total transaction of £231,250 ($302,129.61).

Shares of LON:YOU opened at GBX 930 ($12.15) on Friday. YouGov plc has a 52 week low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33). The stock has a market capitalization of $976.28 million and a P/E ratio of 109.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 887.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 775.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55.

Get YouGov plc (YOU.L) alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from YouGov plc (YOU.L)’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. YouGov plc (YOU.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YOU shares. Peel Hunt cut shares of YouGov plc (YOU.L) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of YouGov plc (YOU.L) in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of YouGov plc (YOU.L) from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 920 ($12.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

YouGov plc (YOU.L) Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for YouGov plc (YOU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov plc (YOU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.