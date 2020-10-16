Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Shares Gap Up to $13.75

Shares of Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.75, but opened at $14.25. Inspired Energy shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 380 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.04 million and a PE ratio of 68.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%.

About Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy advisory and procurement consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers energy procurement, market analysis, bureau, historical audit, energy management, renewable energy project, public sector procurement, water deregulation, and site operation services, as well as ESOS, a technology-driven solution.

