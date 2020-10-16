Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,715,051,000 after buying an additional 863,417 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Intel by 116.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after buying an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.24.

Intel stock opened at $54.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

