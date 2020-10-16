Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,446 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $54.39. 435,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,705,676. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.52. The company has a market cap of $229.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

