Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Hold Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $789.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $708.36.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $5.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $735.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,145. The company has a 50 day moving average of $707.48 and a 200-day moving average of $611.94. The stock has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 75.71, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert Desantis sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.21, for a total value of $1,197,845.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,471.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total value of $723,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,880 shares of company stock valued at $20,504,788. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.