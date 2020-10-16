Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:IPU) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.75

Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:IPU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of IPU stock opened at GBX 414.45 ($5.41) on Friday. Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr has a 1 year low of GBX 285.17 ($3.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 640 ($8.36). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 386.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 397.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.71 million and a P/E ratio of 2.81.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr Company Profile

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

