Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the September 15th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 208.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 76,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 51,892 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,130,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 36.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr alerts:

Shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.35. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,236. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $13.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

About Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.