Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on NiSource (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,585 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,042% compared to the average volume of 74 call options.

In related news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI opened at $23.39 on Friday. NiSource has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $30.46. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.09, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $962.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

