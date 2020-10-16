Iofina (LON:IOF) Shares Gap Down to $15.05

Shares of Iofina plc (LON:IOF) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.05, but opened at $14.50. Iofina shares last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 1,295,317 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Iofina in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22.

About Iofina (LON:IOF)

Iofina plc engages in the production of iodine, water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, specialty intermediates, animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

