Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Itron currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of Itron stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $70.41. 1,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,537. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -122.05, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Itron has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.65 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Itron will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $29,823.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,756.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $150,480.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,006.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,630,092. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Itron by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Itron by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Itron by 598.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

