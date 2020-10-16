J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

JBHT stock opened at $141.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $144.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Also, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $243,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,740 shares of company stock valued at $23,968,399 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

