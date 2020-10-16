J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Short Interest Up 63.9% in September

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J.W. Mays stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) by 4,837.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of J.W. Mays worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Get J.W. Mays alerts:

Shares of MAYS stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 974. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 million, a PE ratio of 314.33 and a beta of -0.01. J.W. Mays has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $34.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

J.W. Mays Company Profile

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for J.W. Mays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.W. Mays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.