JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

JD has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Macquarie raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on JD.com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. China Renaissance Securities boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. JD.com has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.93.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,625,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907,425 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $420,613,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1,480.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,218,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825,269 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 489.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,983,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $420,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,580 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $174,150,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

