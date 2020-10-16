JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday.

JDSPY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,237. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $11.19.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

