Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Albemarle in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $764.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.31 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Albemarle from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

NYSE:ALB opened at $94.35 on Wednesday. Albemarle has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.92.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 30.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,165,000 after buying an additional 629,677 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,482,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,404,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Albemarle by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 938,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,491,000 after purchasing an additional 155,354 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Albemarle by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 497,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,566,000 after purchasing an additional 139,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

