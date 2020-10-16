Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Altria Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s FY2020 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of MO opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 353,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 133,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in Altria Group by 34.8% in the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Altria Group by 116.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,254,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,500 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 161,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

