Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Lockheed Martin Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lockheed Martin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q4 2020 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.59.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $386.12 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.77 and a 200-day moving average of $379.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,290,766,000 after acquiring an additional 519,019 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 677,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,376,000 after acquiring an additional 362,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,832,471,000 after acquiring an additional 252,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $861,553,000 after acquiring an additional 241,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

