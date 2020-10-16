Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Topcon Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Topcon in a research note issued on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.57.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $227.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. Topcon had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 0.90%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Topcon stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.02 and a beta of 1.38. Topcon has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

