Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Hexcel in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hexcel’s FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Truist began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of HXL opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Hexcel has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.66 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 455.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,302,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hexcel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,951,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,230,000 after purchasing an additional 27,421 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hexcel by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,768,000 after purchasing an additional 856,279 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its position in Hexcel by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,533,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,885,000.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

