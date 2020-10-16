Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on COVESTRO AG/S’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for COVESTRO AG/S in a research report issued on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COVESTRO AG/S’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COVTY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45. COVESTRO AG/S has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. COVESTRO AG/S had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter.

COVESTRO AG/S Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

