Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,715,051,000 after purchasing an additional 863,417 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Intel by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after buying an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.52. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

