John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of John Wood Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. John Wood Group has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $5.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

