Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Shares Gap Down to $95.00

Johnson Service Group plc (LON:JSG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $95.00, but opened at $90.50. Johnson Service Group shares last traded at $90.60, with a volume of 141,974 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Service Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $419.11 million and a P/E ratio of 135.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 99.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 109.47.

In other news, insider Peter Egan bought 22,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,899 ($25,998.17).

Johnson Service Group Company Profile (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company supplies workwear garments and protective wear under the Apparelmaster brand, as well as provides laundering services. It also offers linen services to the hotel, restaurant, and catering markets through the Stalbridge, South West Laundry, London Linen, Bourne, Afonwen, and PLS brands.

