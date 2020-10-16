JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $105.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $79.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,591,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,409,000 after purchasing an additional 79,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after buying an additional 849,474 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,963,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,010,000 after buying an additional 227,059 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,165,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,641,000 after buying an additional 393,632 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10,893.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

