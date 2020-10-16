JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale began coverage on SGS in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of SGS in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised SGS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised SGS from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

SGSOY stock opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68. SGS has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $29.40.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

