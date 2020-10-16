JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

VLVLY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded VOLVO AB/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VOLVO AB/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Get VOLVO AB/ADR alerts:

VLVLY stock opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.50. VOLVO AB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter. VOLVO AB/ADR had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VOLVO AB/ADR will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

VOLVO AB/ADR Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for VOLVO AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOLVO AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.