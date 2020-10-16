JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst PLC (JCH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.50 on December 4th

JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst PLC (LON:JCH) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Friday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst stock opened at GBX 567.20 ($7.41) on Friday. JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst has a 52-week low of GBX 446 ($5.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 798 ($10.43). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 551.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 557.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.43 million and a P/E ratio of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

About JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

