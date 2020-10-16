Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a £141.95 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been given a £141.95 ($185.46) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.90% from the stock’s previous close.

JET has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($141.10) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 9,700 ($126.73) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £114 ($148.94) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £109.97 ($143.68).

Shares of JET stock opened at GBX 9,598 ($125.40) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,542.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,255.26. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a one year high of GBX 9,600 ($125.42).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

