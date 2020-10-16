Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Set at £108 by Jefferies Financial Group

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been given a £108 ($141.10) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 9,700 ($126.73) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £141.95 ($185.46) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £114 ($148.94) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £109.97 ($143.68).

Shares of LON:JET opened at GBX 9,598 ($125.40) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,542.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,255.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,600 ($125.42).

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

